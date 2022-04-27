Heidi Blanke: Host an exchange student sponsored by Rotary

If you think hosting an exchange student is scary or intrusive, you’d be completely wrong, especially if the student is sponsored by Rotary International.

My husband and I have hosted four high school exchange students and two of our three children spent their high school junior year on a Rotary exchange. As a parent, I researched several exchange programs and was highly impressed by Rotary’s.

Host families house a Rotary student for three to four of their 11-month stay; each student has a local Rotary liaison who helps assure the student’s success academically, socially, and emotionally. Aside from room and board, almost all other expenses are covered by the student and by Rotary. Those students who don’t speak English (most know some) quickly learn it by talking with you and attending school. The students get involved in after-school activities and often have weekend Rotary events.

When you host a student, Rotary is ready to offer all the assistance you need and it’s a program with many checks and balances. Students fit in with your family’s lifestyle and act as a member of the family, not as a guest.

Hosting is for everyone, whether you’re an empty nester or have young children. You need not have a high school student of your own. Students will be arriving this fall to attend schools in La Crosse, Holmen and Tomah.

Do yourself a favor and host an exchange student —you’ll broaden your world and make a lifelong friend.

For more information, contact couleeregionyec@gmail.com

Heidi Blanke

La Crosse

