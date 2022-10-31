Heidi Worminghaus: Concerned parents trust Huebsch

I, and other concerned parents met with Rep. Steve Doyle during a fall 2019 listening session. Unfortunately, he was either unaware or misinformed that he was a co-sponsor of AB 248, which would have removed parents' personal exemptions options for certain childhood vaccinations.

Doyle received over $500,652.72 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and $142,214.57 from Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee. "Mr. Bipartisan"? I doubt it.

Parents of school-age children in CA, NY, WV, MS, CT, and Maine have lost their religious and philosophical/personal vaccination exemption options under Democratic leadership. If Democrats controlled Wisconsin, would the same have already happened here? We can not let this happen, especially now that the CDC has added Covid-19 to the childhood schedule. Did you know that by doing this, the covid-19 "vaccine" is now a liability-free product? Will it be mandated for daycares and schools?

The Democratic Party has changed, it seems, to have a zeal for control, censorship and mandates. I'm with Tulsi Gabbard and urge friends and family to hear Tulsi's 30 minute video, "Leaving the Democratic Party." As she said, today’s Democratic Party "stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite." The video contains important information.

Ryan Huebsch knows what a special place we live in. Ryan will protect of our natural resources, encourage economic development, and maintain a safe community for us. I trust Ryan to protect parents' rights. Please join me and vote for Ryan Huebsch for State Assembly.

Heidi Worminghaus

Onalaska