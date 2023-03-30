I have known and worked with Angela Palmer-Fisher since she opened her law office over 20 years ago. Angela and I have not always agreed on the resolution of our mutual cases but her integrity and professionalism throughout the process was above reproach.

These qualities distinguish her and make her the best candidate for Vernon County Circuit Court Judge. She listens to and respects her clients and colleagues; she is thorough in the investigation and presentation of her cases; she makes recommendations and decisions based on the facts and the rule of law; she goes the extra mile for her clients whether they are infants, children, adolescents, adults, elderly, victims, criminal defendants, business people and without regard to gender, race, ethnicity, disability, social or economic status; she is focused on the dignity of her clients and opposing parties, law enforcement or other professionals involved in her cases. These are the qualities which hold Angela in high esteem with her colleagues in the legal profession and the judiciary. She will bring these same qualities to the bench in deciding cases brought before her.