Thank you for your Nov. 4 article in Home entitled "No stone unturned."
I have been painting rocks for some time and thought I could add to this information.
There are many Facebook pages out there. One is "Wisconsin Rocks." The next is "Kindness Rocks-LaCrosse."
There was a scout troop from out of the area that painted many rocks and left them at the base of the Pooh Bear tree at Hixon Forest lower parking lot. I have been told a lot of them have been picked up.
Anyway, on the back side of some of the rocks it states "Keep or Rehide" so that people finding these can keep them. It also gives the above mentioned Facebook pages and asks that a picture be posted along with where you found it. Some of these rocks have gone many miles.
There are more than Mandala designs. Some are pictures, some are words of encouragement. If they bring a smile to someone's face, that is the intent.
I would be curious to know how many other folks in La Crosse are painting a rock and leaving it to be found and bring a smile.
Helen McMullin, La Crosse