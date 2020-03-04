Helen Neubauer: Don't get confused about socialism

I am so sorry to hear that Fred Kurtz (letter to the editor, Sunday Tribune) is against the things that society does to provide resources for its citizens.

Things such as: fire departments, police departments, public schools, veterans benefits, roads and bridges, clean drinking water, NASA, the military, Medicare, Social Security, our National Parks (which are sadly in serious danger of being lost), our sewer system, hazardous waste disposal and clean-up, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, for instance.

Because these are all “Democratic socialism.” It has nothing to do with Russia (barring more election interference) and everything to do with the fact that we take these things for granted because they are part of the fabric of our society.

We have an administration that is trying to undo many of these things, and I wonder how people who support deregulating drinking water and food inspection, as well as cutting funding for the CDC and veterans, think this will make our country great.

Helen Neubauer, La Crosse

