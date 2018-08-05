Many of us are saddened that the beautiful “Hiawatha” statue might be removed from Riverside Park.
Every time we have company from out of town, including Europe, they request to go see what they call the “handsome Indian statue” in the La Crosse Park along the Mississippi River.
We cannot understand how anyone can think this statue in inappropriate there.
Quite the opposite.
It is beautifully and artfully constructed and adds a special touch and a touch of class to La Crosse.
Please keep it where it is now.
Hildegund Bay, Stoddard