Hope Carter: Only two options for French Island residents

Relying on water bottles as your only source of clean water within your home or upgrading to an expensive water filtration system: these are the only two options for some French Island residents who are victims of PFAS contamination in their well water.

PFAS are Polyfluoroalkyl substances created by humans and are categorized as “forever chemicals,” meaning they don’t break down naturally in the environment. When PFAS are released into the environment, it can be especially harmful when they contaminate drinking water because of health effects including increased risk of certain cancers, pregnancy and birth complications, and increased blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

PFAS were widely used in consumer and industrial areas in the 1940s and are continually used in AFF class B firefighting foams at airports. PFAS have contaminated the ground water of French island from the use firefighting foam at the La Crosse Regional Airport and the burning of PFAS containing products. On French island over 4000 residents rely on 1200 private wells that now have some level of PFAS contamination.

Residents and the City of La Crosse are currently in the process of filing lawsuits against two dozen different PFAS manufacturers, but the city of La Crosse itself isn’t being held accountable. The La Crosse Regional Airport is imposing this environmental harm on a community that never asked for contaminated water.

What will happen if lawsuits eventually fail and the DNR stops providing free water bottles to residents? Who will help this community recover from environmental injustice?

Hope Carter

La Crosse

