I tried to walk my three miles last week. I hadn't walked for about a week because of the cold and snow.
I have complained to city hall all winter about the conditions of the sidewalks. Today I walked from 9th Street South to Wilson Street to Hwy. 35 to Main Street to 12th Street South to Wilson Street to 9th Street South.
The sidewalks at the high school and library were full of snow or ice, as were the businesses on the highway and Main Street.
The sidewalks on the rest of Main Street and Wilson and 9th Street South weren't bad. Parking lots and driveways are clear but not the sidewalks. I know this won't do any good because it's beginning to melt and spring isn't far off.
Howard L. Horman Sr., Onalaska