 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Howard Mills: A big thanks to Gundersen nursing staff and doctors

Recently, it was necessary to make a trip to Gundersen Medical Center ER in a very early morning hour. The admission was quick and soon found myself in bed on the 6th floor. The nursing staff was very caring, considerate and efficient in adjusting me to hospital life.

Surgery followed a couple days later and again the nursing staff as well as the doctors were all considerate and compassionate attending to my needs at the time. A couple days passed and I was released only a short while - the next day evening found myself back in the ER. Again the nursing staff and doctors were excellent.

After approximately five hours we were once again on our way home — when this thought passed through my mind — LA CROSSE — what a wonderful community — where we have not one but two excellent medical centers.

Again, a big THANK YOU to the nursing staff and doctors at Gundersen Medical Center and ER.

Howard Mills

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vote Biden out of office in fall -- Richard Kinderman

Vote Biden out of office in fall -- Richard Kinderman

Imagine that a large private sector company had a CEO who made one horrible decision after another that adversely affected his employees and customers. All the while, this CEO blamed everyone else and refused to change. That person's employment would not last long.

Evers, Kaul must enforce state ban -- Sallie Helmer

Evers, Kaul must enforce state ban -- Sallie Helmer

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has returned the abortion decision to the states, it’s up to our elected officials to protect preborn children by enforcing Wisconsin’s pre-Roe abortion ban. Democrats whine about losing their democracy. But when democracy produces a result they don't like, they will rebel against democracy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News