Howard Mills: A big thanks to Gundersen nursing staff and doctors

Recently, it was necessary to make a trip to Gundersen Medical Center ER in a very early morning hour. The admission was quick and soon found myself in bed on the 6th floor. The nursing staff was very caring, considerate and efficient in adjusting me to hospital life.

Surgery followed a couple days later and again the nursing staff as well as the doctors were all considerate and compassionate attending to my needs at the time. A couple days passed and I was released only a short while - the next day evening found myself back in the ER. Again the nursing staff and doctors were excellent.

After approximately five hours we were once again on our way home — when this thought passed through my mind — LA CROSSE — what a wonderful community — where we have not one but two excellent medical centers.

Again, a big THANK YOU to the nursing staff and doctors at Gundersen Medical Center and ER.

Howard Mills

La Crosse