Some people might not call it "big money," but it's a lot of money to the average citizen.
In looking at contribution records for 94th Assembly Rep. and candidate Steve Doyle, you will notice more than $84,000 from lawyers, lobbyists and public sector employees and half again as much from retired lawyers, lobbyists and public sector employees. Almost $130,000 from lawyers, lobbyists and public sector employees.
The next time Steve Doyle tries to claim he is looking out for the average guy or that he's bipartisan or nonpartisan, remember he's bought and paid for by lawyers, lobbyists and public sector employees.
Hubert Hoffman, Onalaska