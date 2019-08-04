Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is so out of touch with the working women and men in Wisconsin.
Regarding the so-called "Sales Tax Holiday" on school supplies, Gov. Evers was recently quoted, "I think parents are going to be purchasing school supplies whether they have an incentive or not. I just don't think the incentive actually worked."
You would think as the previous superintendent of Public Instruction, he would understand that the "incentive" for parents to buy school supplies is so their children can learn, not because of the removal of the state sales tax for a few days.
The removal of the tax meant that parents who must spend upwards of $100 on school supplies, clothing and food would have an additional $5 for more paper, pens, pencils, crayons, clothes or food.
The governor unilaterally decided that he, and his administration, need that $5 more than those who live paycheck to paycheck. The bureaucrats in Madison need that $5 more than our children need school supplies, clothes or food.
Either Gov. Evers doesn't understand that $5 takes the greatest toll on those with the least financial means or he doesn't care.
That's exactly what the phrase "out of touch" means.
Hubert Hoffman, Onalaska