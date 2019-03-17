There was a recent story by Wisconsin Public Radio showing a single out-of-state PAC spending $350,000 to put Brian Hagedorn's opponent on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for the next 10 years. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hagedorn's opponent has 23 times the amount of outside PAC money being spent. Talk about being bought and paid for.
Local La Crosse County Judge Scott Horne was recently quoted by WKBT stating: "They (voters) have an interest in knowing the degree to which justices are going to act independently and protect the interests of the public, as opposed to the interests of those who may be supporting them through campaign donations."
With 23 times the amount of out-of-state PAC donations, there is no doubt which candidate will be beholding to special interests and which one is "going to act independently and protect the interests of the public."
On April 2, the voters must decide if our state Supreme Court should have honest, impartial judges like Judge Hagedorn or, if our state Supreme Court will be bought and paid for by outside PACs, like his opponent, for the next 10 years.
If we want integrity, honesty and impartiality, vote Judge Hagedorn.
Hubert Hoffman, Onalaska