Hubert Hoffman: Hancock, school board have lost public trust

It recently came to light that Cheryl Hancock, president of the Holmen School Board, set up a secondary Facebook account using a fictitious name and added stock photos from the internet, added “friends” throughout the Coulee Region, and 10 years’ worth of posts to convince everyone that she was a resident of Holmen with children in the Holmen School District.

She used this “alter ego,” as she called it, to advocate for school board policies, candidates, and referendums for over 10 years. After publicly admitting to a decade of deception, the Holmen School Board rewarded her betrayal, by re-electing her school board president.

How can we, as parents, trust the board has the best interests of our children in mind, when their first official action was to reward deceit and trickery? How can the parents trust the board when parents can’t bring issues to the board meetings unless they are on the agenda as set by Hancock?

Unfortunately, Hancock’s deceit and the board’s accolades, regarding her deception, have stained every school board in the nation. Comments are popping up in the Coulee Region, and the country, suggesting other school board officials are doing the same thing. Her actions, along with the board’s decision to re-elect her president, have destroyed the public trust in the Holmen School Board and damaged the reputation of countless school boards and school board officials.

It would appear the words Integrity and Honesty have lost their meaning with those who set Holmen School Policy.

Hubert Hoffman

Onalaska

