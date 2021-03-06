Hubert Hoffman: Radio station, county board respond differently to similar situation

The headline read, "WAPL morning host Len Nelson suspended for Rush Limbaugh Facebook post." The station took immediate measures to condemn the vile, hate filled, comments made by one of their employees regarding the passing of Rush Limbaugh.

The headline read, "La Crosse County supervisor suggests ethics review over administrator social media comments," and some elected county supervisors are agreeing with and defending the administrator’s vile, hate filled, comments. "I cannot help but empathize with those who feel no sadness....Mr. O'Malley has not violated the policies or terms of employment of the County, " wrote one elected county supervisor.

Two drastically different responses to employees who are in the public eye and, who both made vile hate filled comments about another person who was in the public eye for many years.

As county administrator, O'Malley leads by example. All county employees follow his lead. Is this how we want all county employees to act? Which response best represents the residents of La Crosse County? Do we, as a county, want to send the message that we empathize with those," who make vile hate filled comments celebrating the death of others? Or, like the radio station, that "We are deeply committed to being good people?"