Hubert Hoffman: Sufficient gun laws already exist

I am writing in response to a recent column by Jourdan Vian regarding a Monroe County Board resolution opposing additional firearms regulations in Wisconsin.

Had Vian done any research, she would have discovered:

It is illegal for people accused/convicted of domestic violence and felonies to own/possess/use firearms.

People adjudicated (under Wisconsin Chapter 51) to be a danger, can already be ordered, by the court, to have no access to firearms.

And Wisconsin Chapter 948 already has penalties for adults who allow minors access to firearms if someone gets hurt.

All the above have been the law for decades.

Vian ends by suggesting firearm regulations should match what Wisconsin has for vehicles. Felons, domestic abusers, violent criminals and those adjudicated a danger can all own vehicles. They can purchase any number of vehicles of any kind, at any time, and without any type of background check requirement.