Hubert Hoffman: Sufficient gun laws already exist

I am writing in response to a recent column by Jourdan Vian regarding a Monroe County Board resolution opposing additional firearms regulations in Wisconsin.
Had Vian done any research, she would have discovered:
- It is illegal for people accused/convicted of domestic violence and felonies to own/possess/use firearms.
- People adjudicated (under Wisconsin Chapter 51) to be a danger, can already be ordered, by the court, to have no access to firearms.
- And Wisconsin Chapter 948 already has penalties for adults who allow minors access to firearms if someone gets hurt.
You have free articles remaining.
All the above have been the law for decades.
Vian ends by suggesting firearm regulations should match what Wisconsin has for vehicles. Felons, domestic abusers, violent criminals and those adjudicated a danger can all own vehicles. They can purchase any number of vehicles of any kind, at any time, and without any type of background check requirement.
Even though the law says individuals need a license to operate a vehicle, we know there are thousands of people who operate vehicles without proper registration, license or insurance every day and, unless they harm someone with the vehicle or are operating under the influence, we don’t jail these people. We don’t even take the vehicle away; we impose a fine and allow them to keep the vehicle.
I’m certain there are thousands of felons, domestic abusers, and adjudicated psychotics who would love her idea of making firearms purchase/ownership/possession the same as vehicles.
Hubert Hoffman, Onalaska