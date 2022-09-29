Hurricane toon
Brad Pfaff, a current state senator, is running for Congress in the 3rd District. What has he done and stood for?
As the sheriff of La Crosse County for 3½ years, and a deputy for 31 years prior to that, I know how critical it is for law enforcement to hav…
We are writing in support of the referendum to build a consolidated high school in La Crosse to give the students of this area the best opport…
Rather than giving Wisconsin citizens the freedom to make their own health care choices, Republicans want to hand that power over to radical p…
My letter is to ask all of you to step back from the abortion wars and to ask yourself this question: Is this about rights and laws? Or perhap…
Regarding Richard Kyte's recent column stating that we shouldn't be frightening young people, I respectfully whole-heartedly disagree. There a…
Some Republican voters may think Democrats’ saying that our democracy is in danger is just electioneering hysteria. It’s not. Here’s some exam…
I am disappointed, but not surprised, by Derrick Van Orden cowardly decision to dodge debates with Brad Pfaff. By the Tribune’s own reporting,…
What values is Derrick Van Orden running on?
It is crystal clear what the La Crosse school option should be ... what is least costly, least disruptive, and most favored by families and st…