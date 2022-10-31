Indiana Hauser: Doyle works with both parties

I’ve always been interested in politics so I was excited to take a job interning with the Steve Doyle campaign. I was a little apprehensive about knocking on doors. With the temperature being so hot in politics, I was afraid that I would get yelled at and argued with. I was determined to get over my fears and give it a try. Much to my surprise, knocking on doors in the 94th Assembly district renewed my faith that there are people who want our representatives to work together. There are people who put political parties aside and look at the candidate. You see, I knew most Democrats would be enthusiastic about Doyle and that Republicans would probably slam the door on me. What I didn’t know was how many Republicans in the district like, respect and are voting for Steve.