Inflate toon

"More Catholic” was the phrase used in the headline in Monday’s Wisconsin State Journal article to describe the changes underway at Saint Maria Goretti Parish and School in Madison. A more accurate phrase might be the one used in the story: a “traditionalist approach.”
A letter to the editor in Monday's State Journal concludes that vileness is the root cause of violence. It argued that something was lacking spiritually in those who commit mass shootings. I contended that removing weapons will not solve the problem. It starts out good, even though removing weapons would help a lot.
Bishop Donald Hying recently supported withholding communion (the Eucharist) from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
On June 6, mid-morning, I was driving on a Baraboo street when the car in front of me stopped suddenly, and the driver turned on the emergency lights.
Referring to front-page article "Renovations underway for TPC Wisconsin" in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal, I wonder what the PGA Tour players will think about having to play with the F-35 fighter jets taking off and landing in close proximity?
After two acts of despicable cowardly vandalism -- one at a pro-life center in Madison a few weeks ago, and now at Vince's Restaurant in Monroe -- it's clear Democrats are terrified of upcoming elections.
Many Americans are blaming the Biden administration for inflation in the price of gas and other commodities.
As we Americans prepare to celebrate the founding of our nation, remember that the Declaration of Independence states, “That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
I have kept the Dec. 5, 2021, Wisconsin State Journal editorial, "Fed up with gas prices? Get over it," in my "must respond" file for too long. The arrogance displayed by the State Journal in its opinion was unfortunately not surprising.
