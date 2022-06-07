 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
inflation toon

Inflation toon

Inflation toon

 Joe Heller

No one needs to own an AR-15 -- Linda Pils

My husband and son are hunters, so I am not against gun ownership. But an AR-15 is not a gun used for hunting. It is a rifle used in war. It comes with a magazine that holds 30 rounds but can be fitted with a magazine that holds 100 rounds.

Cash bail is unfair and ineffective -- Don Miner

I'm responding to the May 22 column "Kleefisch will add officers, fight light sentences" from Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Windorff. The author supported Rebecca Kleefisch in her Republican bid for governor in part because of her stance on increased use of cash bail.

Republicans are hypocrites on rights -- Marge Jorgensen

Republican legislators are hypocrites. They say “do away with Roe v. Wade” -- we can't let a woman decide what to do with her own body. But on proposed gun legislation, Republicans say that guns are “protected” by the Second Amendment.

Schools teach kids it is OK to cheat -- Peter Anderson

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert’s recent article "Some could get a break" documents the unbelievable lengths of deception that the Madison School District will descend to evade the state’s requirement that each district provide for a minimum number of hours that it teaches its students.

Tedious Brat Fest serves cheap thrills -- John Hamilton

Another World’s Largest Brat Fest has come and gone -- three days of gorging, swilling, lower-tier music, "celebrity" TV news and weather performers and, to bring it to a vulgar crescendo, a fireworks display. I went to it once, years ago. I felt kind of obliged because it is near where I live. Once was plenty.

