Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition: A big thanks to Mayor Kabat

On behalf of the Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition, I thank Tim Kabat for eight years of service and leadership as mayor of the City of La Crosse.

We especially appreciate Mayor Kabat’s willingness to listen to the faith community and his recognition of the important role the faith community plays in the life of La Crosse and the Coulee Region. Kabat met with the Interfaith Leaders’ Coalition once each quarter. He expressed an honest interest in our questions and perspectives. His participation felt genuine and not like an imposition.

Kabat sincerely desired what was best for the City of La Crosse. He was open to new ideas and differing opinions and was sensitive to diverse community concerns during racial unrest in 2020. As mayor, he “showed up” whether it was for a prayer vigil following the massacre at the Tree of Life Synagogue or a protest march following the death of George Floyd.

Kabat provided significant help and encouragement for the La Crosse Homeless Collaborative. His support was key to finding new sources of funding and moving the housing program along.