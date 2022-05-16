Irene Barmore: Foreign languages connect La Crosse with sister cities

Sports, Music and French. What do they have in common?

1. Each requires development of skills through practice over an extended period of time. Brain research shows there is an optimum time to develop pathways, after which unused neurons are pruned away. The brains of bilingual and second language learners, like those of musicians, have far more neural connections. Starting earlier in life enhances brain development.

2. Each enhances the quality of our lives. We value these skills highly and they provide lifelong enjoyment. One need not become a celebrity or a professional.

3. In each area we appreciate having a significant variety. Team and/or individual sports. Vocal and/or instrumental music.

La Crosse schools should continue to offer many different foreign languages.

Currently, learning French, German and Chinese permits students to participate in high school exchanges in France, Germany and China, on-going for more than 30 years. Being immersed in another culture and acquiring fluency in a second language provides new insights and may open up exiting possibilities later in life. Hundreds of local families have developed lifelong relationships through these exchanges.

La Crosse area residents have many active connections with our eight sister cities. All will tell you that use of a foreign language strengthens connections between peoples.

Why do I single out French!? I have heard the school district is proposing to phase out the program. What’s next? The German language program?

Please, let’s continue the La Crosse tradition of supporting many foreign languages.

Irene Barmore

La Crosse

