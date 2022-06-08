Iris Kowalewski: Buying allergy medication takes more effort than buying gun

“Rebuild the family to stop school shootings.” Never mind that the Columbine and Oxford High School shooters came from “complete” families.

“More competent policing” in schools. Never mind those 19 cops were milling around the hallway at Robb Elementary while children literally begged for help and covered themselves in the blood of their dead friends. Well, I guess we can give Adam Manka a point for the “competent” part.

Not to mention that no other country experiences these mass shootings even though they have “broken” families and no police presence at their schools.

Anything to avoid talking about taking measures to increase gun safety — it takes more effort to get my allergy medication than to buy a gun. We’re all still taking off our shoes at the airport — years after one failed attempt. But children are being butchered with horrifying predictability because we cannot address gun safety.

Iris Kowalewski, Sparta

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0