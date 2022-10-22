Iris Kowalewski: Go with results to evaluate senior leaders

Bruce Kaufman engages in age discrimination by demanding the completions of a mental acuity test at age 65 for politicians. Why not go with results? Three senior citizens (Biden, Pelosi, Schumer) managed to pass an infrastructure law which will provide jobs for many. Others (McConnell, the Florida retiree) talked but never delivered. We don’t need to age discrimination; we just need to see who gets the job done.
Kaufman won’t be able to vote for Ron Johnson because he is over 65 and hasn’t passed the required test. I won’t vote for Johnson because he is an election deceiver, science denier and cares about billionaires not ordinary citizens.
Iris Kowalewski
Sparta