Brian Fraser was “smiling, humorous, good-natured.” But to Mike Hanson, Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson are insignificant. Insignificant as children who cry for help while their friends are being slaughtered. Insignificant as shoppers who are being shot to death. Insignificant as religious people butchered at their houses of worship. None of their lives hold meaning for Hanson.

He implores us to vote for the GOP to avoid any common sense gun regulation. The same GOP that bills itself as the party that protects human life from conception, the party that claims that “All Lives Matter.” Hanson has exposed the truth about the GOP – they may claim “that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God” but in reality people are insignificant to them.