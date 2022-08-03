Iris Kowalewski: Pro Life?

Melanie Frei claims she is pro-life. One might think that she’d be mourning the loss of four siblings lost in Kentucky and the dozens of other victims of the floods there. One might think she’d be upset that GOP senators scuttled the PACT Act, thus denying health care to veterans. One might think that she’d be grieving the children, teachers, parade goers, shoppers and other who are daily victims of gun violence. But Melanie Frei is fretting over a vandalized political sign.