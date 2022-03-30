 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iris Kowalewski: Steer clear of Van Orden, Johnson

Ron Jonson claims mouthwash fights Covid – THAT’S NUTS.

Derrick Van Orden joined the former inhabitant of the White House for the rally that led to the storming of the Capitol – THAT’S NUTS.

Johnson couldn’t be bothered fighting to bring new jobs to Wisconsin – THAT’S NUTS.

Van Orden harassed library stuff because he didn’t like the reading material available – THAT’S NUTS.

MLK was dreaming of a day when the color of his children’s skin wouldn’t matter, he never said that color it didn’t matter. Taking his words out of context – THAT’S NUTS.

Voting for Van Orden/Johnson – that’s not nuts, THAT’S INSANE.

Iris Kowalewski

Sparta

