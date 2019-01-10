The La Crosse Common Council will vote today regarding the home for veterans to work their way back into the community.
I know this is a very emotional topic and on behalf of my fellow veterans I will share this. I have PTSD and have had it for about 40 years.
Group counseling and the VA have helped me with this medical condition. I have never hurt anyone and because of the VA I am a productive person in society.
PTSD is not just a military issue. You may all ready have neighbors with this same issue. Regarding property values, keep in mind that it is because of these veterans you live in the home that you do.
Having served this country and having been blamed for something I was asked to do is a very sensitive issue for me. My hope is the right decision is made.
Irwin Shattuck, Westby