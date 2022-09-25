J. D. Wine: Consider what Pfaff has done when voting

Brad Pfaff, a current state senator, is running for Congress in the 3rd District. What has he done and stood for?

1. Working with Gov. Tony Evers, he helped restore some of the funds that former Gov. Scott Walker cut from the educational budget. Money sorely needed in the effort to improve the quality of education in Wisconsin.

2. Worked for affordable health care to everyone.

3. Supports restoring our manufacturing sector, not leaving portions of our economy at mercy of the whims of unfriendly foreign nations.

4. Advocates for a women's right to choose.

5. Constantly working for our farmers and rural community.

What you won't see Brad having done or stood for are:

1. Participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

2. Advocating that a pregnant woman should die so her fetus could be born.

3. Attempting to carry a loaded gun onto a plane.

4. Bullying a young female library intern to the point of tears because he didn't like some books in a display.

If you want a congressman who supports national security, building a fair economy, respects all residents of our country, and supports the welfare of our citizens, then vote for Brad Pfaff. If you want someone who is a bully, doesn't respect our Constitution or the laws, holds the lives of women and minorities in contempt, then vote for the other guy, Derrick Van Orden.

Me, I'm voting for Brad Pfaff.

J. D. Wine, Onalaska