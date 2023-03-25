Dan Kelly is too radical for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He was appointed to the court by Scott Walker in 2016 and lost his bid to be elected in 2020. The people of Wisconsin found him to be too radical for the Supreme Court. His decisions leaned towards wealthy individuals and big business. The type who favor allowing the meat packers to run rough shod over our farmers and who want dangerous pipelines crisscrossing our farmlands. Their efforts were to get state money being taken away from maintaining our schools, roads, bridges, and dams so it could be given to them. Kelly supported their goals. Kelly is too radical for our Supreme Court.
Since being thrown off the Wisconsin Supreme Court by the people in 2020, Kelly worked for the radical right election deniers in their failed effort to subvert the election process and get phony Wisconsin electors placed on the Electoral College. There was a reason the radical right chose Kelly, maybe they knew how radical he was. The people of Wisconsin should know how radical he is … too radical for our Supreme Court.
Vote for Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court. She knows the law and applies the law fairly.
J. D. Wine
Onalaska