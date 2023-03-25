Dan Kelly is too radical for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He was appointed to the court by Scott Walker in 2016 and lost his bid to be elected in 2020. The people of Wisconsin found him to be too radical for the Supreme Court. His decisions leaned towards wealthy individuals and big business. The type who favor allowing the meat packers to run rough shod over our farmers and who want dangerous pipelines crisscrossing our farmlands. Their efforts were to get state money being taken away from maintaining our schools, roads, bridges, and dams so it could be given to them. Kelly supported their goals. Kelly is too radical for our Supreme Court.