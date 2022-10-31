J. D. Wine: Misdirected blame

Money from groups that can conceal their donors (dark money) -- from wealthy individuals, corporations, and special interest groups -- has been pouring into Wisconsin this election as they seek to promote elected officials that will do their bidding.

Eighty million has gone to Republican candidates. These groups and the candidates themselves aren’t concerned with truth.

Examples: Republicans blame Democrats for:

1. Inflation, even though it's world wide with the pandemic a major cause and the US is doing better than most countries;

2. Crime, but the last year of Trump’s term crime jumped almost 30%, now appears to be leveling off under Democrats and possibly decreasing;

3. Lowering educational test scores; not only did the Republicans with Scott Walker cut $500 million from educational expenditures, restoring $100 million before the last gubernatorial election, but only Gov. Tony Evers' veto power kept them cutting funding for education this last budget;

4. The poor state of our highways, despite Evers' getting more money for our highways than in the previous two Walker terms;

5. The economy and over spending; Wisconsin’s unemployment is at a historical low and there is a $4.3 billion surplus.

Republican candidates' actions:

2). Crime: Ron Johnson voted against increased police funding,

3). Education: Tim Michels wants to decrease funding for public education and increase private school vouchers as does Ryan Huebsch.

5). Government spending: Huebsch says, “ Madison is broke” but there’s that $4.3 billion surplus.

J. D. Wine

Onalaska