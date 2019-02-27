Gov. Tony Evers’ administration has started the clean-up process of the Walker/Republican debacle.
Evers is using a two-pronged approach: Allocate money for vital areas of improvements and appoint competent people to manage these areas.
As an example of Evers method, he has already started to concentrate on the Walker/Republican-abetted rural deterioration. He wants to clean up tainted wells and to improve transportation infrastructure. Evers’ DNR head will resume enforcing protections provided by existing environmental regulations.
On April 2, Wisconsinites can help Gov, Evers advance our state forward by voting for Wisconsin Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer for the state Supreme Court.
Neubauer is a steady, impartial judge who will interpret Wisconsin laws fairly for everyone. There will be no prejudicial stance for big business.
Her opponent, Brian Hagedorn, is Walker’s former chief legal adviser. He advised Walker and the Republicans on the legal ramifications of their actions. That would be those actions that were so often found to be illegal. Apparently his interpretation of the law is different from most judges.
Hagedorn’s blog shows extreme views. He advocates a voucher educational system, thinks women should know their place, is virulently ant-gay and wants to put religion in public education curricula.
Most disturbing is, to paraphrase a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and Marquette Law professor, Hagedorn moves and blends his own personal views with decision making in court cases.
Do we want that on the Supreme Court?
J.D. Wine, Onalaska