J.D. Wine: Questions for Dan Kapanke

In 2011, the voters of the 32nd state Senate District found Dan Kapanke unworthy of that seat when they recalled him.

The policies he supported were considered to be the primary reasons for that recall. Now he is pursuing that seat again against Brad Pfaff.

His literature has been generally vague about what he would do if elected and strong on attacking Brad Pfaff, using generally vague and prejudicial words. So, he should answer these questions.

Do you still support the same policies? Do you support:

1. The diverting of tax money that was to be used for our rural and inner urban districts for schools, streets, roads, highways and bridges to suburban districts?

2. The weakening of workplace safety regulations, gutting of worker’s rights, and abolishment of unions?

3. The reduction of available health care for Wisconsin’s working folks?

4. The weakening of the economic safety net for workers, that with the pandemic situation, is a safety net that is sorely missed by workers who have lost their jobs.