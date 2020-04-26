J Dobbins: The divisiveness of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It has become quite apparent that the current pandemic is accentuating the American spirit in more than one way -- priorities versus personal responsibility.

America is a Western culture aligned with a "me" mentality. It's the price we pay for democracy and our personal freedoms.

Alas, this conditioned capitalism -- "me" mentality -- has us in a precarious position. We have become so accustomed to our lives, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Prioritizing we rather than me and putting others ahead of our own self-serving agendas is a tremendous way to give back and get back simultaneously. We are all making sacrifices -- and change is impacting us all.

As the Dalai Lama once said: "Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you cannot help them, at least do not hurt them."

Sadly, the victim mentality that is being embraced by many Americans is a by-product of angst, isolation and vulnerability diluting our human potential and exacerbating hate.

Flip the letter and make the world better: me reframed to we and our communities will not only benefit but become stronger through these concerted efforts for change.