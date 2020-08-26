Jac Bulk: Harris has record of courage

Kamala Harris is now the vice presidential partner for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.
Now I did vote for Harris in a poll of vice presidential candidates before she was selected, but I did not then realize how good a candidate she was.
Her speech to the nation on Aug. 19 regarding her nomination also proves how good of a candidate she is.
Among her many past accomplishments, she revealed her integrity and savvy when she refused to accept a compromise settlement offer of $4 billion by five Wall Street banks that were guilty of improper disclosure practices with home owners during the 2012 financial crisis.
Instead, she held fast in her settlement with the Wall Street financial power brokers by getting them to pay a $20 billion settlement.
This reflects her brains and her character -- both of which are important elements of a good government leader.
She also won a $1.1 billion settlement against Corinthian Colleges for its predatory and unlawful practices.
Now her dislike of President Donald Trump is well established and Trump’s dislike of her is equally well known. Dating back to her childhood years, Harris has been strongly involved in civil rights politics working with her parents, who are both admirable naturalized Americans -- one from India and one from Jamaica.
Harris is a person of proven intelligence and character who many believe far transcends Trump’s comparable attributes. So how is this quandary to be resolved?
Jac Bulk, La Crosse
