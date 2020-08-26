Jac Bulk: Harris has record of courage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kamala Harris is now the vice presidential partner for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

Now I did vote for Harris in a poll of vice presidential candidates before she was selected, but I did not then realize how good a candidate she was.

Her speech to the nation on Aug. 19 regarding her nomination also proves how good of a candidate she is.

Among her many past accomplishments, she revealed her integrity and savvy when she refused to accept a compromise settlement offer of $4 billion by five Wall Street banks that were guilty of improper disclosure practices with home owners during the 2012 financial crisis.

Instead, she held fast in her settlement with the Wall Street financial power brokers by getting them to pay a $20 billion settlement.

This reflects her brains and her character -- both of which are important elements of a good government leader.

She also won a $1.1 billion settlement against Corinthian Colleges for its predatory and unlawful practices.