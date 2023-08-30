In the midst of the Donald Trump debacle now enshrouding the nation, there is one thing that we must confront. We know that Trump will always deny that he ever did or said anything that was wrong or illegal. But this fact proves nothing at all except that Trump is a bold-faced liar.

So, we must confront the issue of whether facts matter to us. If not, we have no problem. But if facts do matter, we have a vitally real problem to confront.

And this is exactly the question that the pending Trump trials raise. Was the last presidential election a fair and honest one or was it stolen illegally by Joe Biden?

The very heart and soul of the United States is now on trial along with Trump. Deep down we all have a feeling that this is true.

What this means is that the conviction of former President Trump will carry with it a commitment to the acknowledgment that facts do matter, and all Americans may hold their heads high and be proud of this.

So, before you decide on this question give some serious reflection to what it really means. Thank you.

Jac Bulk

La Crosse