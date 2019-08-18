Why do we need to revisit this stupid gun-control question?
Because President Trump said there is “no political appetite” for banning assault rifles now.
How wrong could this possibly be?
All the survey information proves that the large majority of the American people want assault rifles banned. Common sense does, too.
Attorney General Homer Cummings said in 1934 that “a machine gun, of course, ought never to be in the hands of any private individual.”
Assault rifles are way worse than machine guns. The NRA even gave “qualified support” for banning machine guns in 1934. Since then, they decided that this would violate the 2nd amendment.
But only a fool would argue that banning “assault rifles” was prohibited by the phrase “right to keep and bear arms” as written in the 2nd amendment. What do you think?
Jac Bulk, La Crosse