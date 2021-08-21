Jac Bulk: Promote facts supporting vaccinations

How should we deal with the current covid catastrophe now spiking skyward? This is a question that begs for an answer.

Previously, I made the mistake of thinking that it would be easy to convince the mass of Americans of their errant ways by employing simple logic and simple facts. But those who believe that covid is some kind of conspiracy or trick directed against them are impervious to both logic and facts. Those now opposed to the covid vaccination are simply irrational people who happily live beyond the application of logic or any appreciation of facts.

The tragic truth is that these same people do vote in national elections, and for this reason they pose a real threat to the survival of our democracy. We need to confront this bitter truth. Our Founding Fathers were very intelligent and well-read people. I respect and understand them better now than I did before. The Founding Fathers knew and wrote that it would never be easy to create a “living democracy” because there would always be either wicked or irrational people to threaten us.