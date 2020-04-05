Jac Bulk: Questions about selling stocks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A financial crisis is afoot. There is now an historical record drop in the Dow Jones Industrial average. Why? Because there are so many stockholders now engaged in panic selling connected with the Coronavirus.

Is this good or defensible behavior? I am going to argue no. Of course, you have a right to sell stocks if you so choose and a right to try to maximize your investment profits, but should this govern your actions? I think not.

Do you have any interest in the national welfare? Does the calculation of your immediate stock profits with sales cancel the calculation of longer term stock profits likely without immediate sales?

I will never sell my current stock holdings during this or any other similar stock market crisis because I wish to defend the economic well-being of the nation as well as the purity of the American soul.

Am I a fool? Are these things unrelated? Isn’t it strange that this issue is rarely addressed by the stock market experts? Well, I am addressing it now and asking you to reflect over it. I believe the nation’s well-being is a legitimate issue to consider and you can make a difference by not selling your stocks.

Jac Bulk, La Crosse

