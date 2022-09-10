Jac Bulk: The American crisis

I love the United States. I admire its history and I have studied it deeply. I am now worried about where this nation is drifting.

I grew up respecting fellow Americans and being committed to respecting published facts, history and reasoned logic. But now all this has become devalued and openly rejected. The mass media have discovered and exploited that, just challenging things was good enough to justify publishing public opinions regarding how corrupt the government is and how exploited rights of "true Americans" are.

This is all rubbish propaganda that has become very popular with uneducated persons who have no grasp of what is really true. I just published a book titled "American Identity, Unveiled Truth." Please consider reading this book because it will enrich and uplift your life.

My writing of this book taught me many things about how rich American history truly is. It has also taught me about how many great Americans have dedicated and sacrificed their lives to protect the nation's integrity. These are things that were well-defined by the Founding Fathers of this country. We should be encouraged to honor these persons today and to hold a higher level of respect for our fellow Americans. This means we should never reject accepting the outcome of public elections.

Do you have any idea how offensive this would be to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, or Alexander Hamilton?

Jac Bulk

La Crosse