We must critically evaluate President Donald Trump’s autocratic demand that any proposal to permanently end the government shutdown must contain a $5.7 billion commitment to expand the wall between Mexico and the United States.
Has the president overstepped his legitimate range of authority with this demand?
We know he believes that his action is fair and rationally based, but is it? We do know that Trump’s scientific acumen is weak, his spelling ability is weak, his respect of the opinion of professional scholars is weak, and his grasp of what the majority of the American people want is weak.
So we must ask whether the president has a moral, ethical and legal foundation for his wall-building demand.
History and constitutional law answer this question for us and the answer is “no” -- there is no justification for Trump’s position here; at least this is morally and ethically certain and it is arguable that the president has no legitimate authority to impose his will on the American people when there is no Congressional support for such action.
So, I appeal to the American citizenry to openly rebuke Trump for overstepping his realm of authority. If he persists in his vainglorious misbehavior, he deserves to be expelled from political office. If he won’t engage in genuine political compromise with his political opponents, then he is proven to be a poor American president without any grasp of what relates to the common good.
Which side of this debate are you on?
Jac Bulk, La Crosse