Jac Bulk: Want presidential vote recount? Pay for it

OK, let’s be sane and responsible.
The last presidential election vote in 2020 has been reviewed beyond what is any reasonable amount of time already. Anyone or any organization insisting on any further presidential election reviews here must be required to pay the full costs of these desired election reviews if no substantial change in the vote count emerges.
Clearly the American public cannot under any reasonable terms be forced to provide government subsidized funds for this purpose when they prove to be pointless. As a taxpayer in Wisconsin, I think the $680,000 used for this election review could be better spent.
Jac Bulk
La Crosse