Jac Bulk: Why are aides banned from speaking out?

A Curiosity of Our President

None of President Donald Trump’s political appointments are ever permitted to say anything in the form of a criticism of Trump. If they do in public, they are almost certain to be fired and this has happened countless times already.

Everyone knows this about Trump and it influences how everyone behaves around him as it is intended to.

No other president has ever employed this policy of banning all self-directed criticisms in the way that Trump has. This fact should bother you. Why? The U.S. Constitution provides all Americans with freedom of speech rights derivative of the First Amendment.

Trump’s behavior violates this right. This fact should bother you deeply. Of course, you may like or be amused by Trump’s personality and bluster. This is your right.

But you should not approve of Trump’s perpetual infringement upon the First Amendment -- freedom of speech -- right. This practice should bother you deeply.

Are you bothered? Is this tolerable behavior for a U.S. president?

Jac Bulk, La Crosse

