Jac D. Bulk: Congress failing to address key issues

The U.S. Government is built on a balance of powers between three main branches---the President, Congress, and the Supreme Court. This was the intent of the Founding Fathers. Sometimes this balance gets badly twisted as it now is with the Supreme Court being too powerful and Congress being too weak.

As a result, two things need to be done: first, legislation on granting or banning abortion rights are desperately needed, and also gerrymandering rights need to be reviewed by Congress. The Supreme Court is now responsible for the management of both these rights. Congress must confront these rights directly and legislate how these two affairs should justly be handled. Without doing this Congress is blameworthy. The consequence is that the Supreme Court is governing these matters when Congress should be addressing them.

By not doing this our Congress is rather pathetic. The only reason that Congress has failed to legislate on the abortion rights question is their fear of losing some of their voting support for their reelection. Pathetic.

Jac D. Bulk

La Crosse

