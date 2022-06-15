Jac D. Bulk: We need intelligent, fair-minded leaders

OK … the world is now befuddled … how can we tell when something said is really true? If I announce that the sun will not rise tomorrow, should you believe me? Maybe not but what if a lovable political leader said this and then promised you that your gasoline would always be free if you elected him? Would you be inclined to believe this then?

And what if I also told you that you and all your relatives are the greatest Americans and are better Americans than all non-Whites? Might this claim attract you? The general public (and especially the “Proud Boys” among many others of the Capitol rioters) never hesitated to scream “We really love Trump” and accept whatever he said as being akin to God’s truth. Do these facts shock you? Liking someone because you see them as a warm and friendly person does nothing to justify believing what they say to be true.

The mob of American protestors on January 6 recently were saying over and over that The Election was a Fraud. Really? We know that Trump told the mob to attack the Capitol and fight like hell to regain his presidency. We must WAKE UP Now! WE DO NOT NEED LOVABLE POLITICIANS---WE NEED INTELLIGENT AND FAIR-MINDED LEADERS. This means abandoning our hatred of our fellow citizens just because they are non-White. These Americans have pure hearts and love this country better than those who hate them.

Don’t forget that we have had many great political leaders in the past. This is possible but it requires that we are capable of using our intelligence.

Jac D. Bulk

La Crosse

