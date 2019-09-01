The story by reporter Steve Cahalan (Aug. 25 Tribune) on the upcoming retirement of Brewmaster Randy Hughes.
To say I am sorry he is retiring would be selfish. To say the brewing business in La Crosse will miss his craft would be true.
Throughout Randy’s service to the brewery, he has held tight to the ship throughout many changes. One thing that has not changed is the quality of the brews he has mastered.
The brewery has been fortunate to have Randy in control of the brew kettles. The beers he has brewed have had, to quote Randy, “drinkability.”
I wish for Randy and his wife Jane, many great years of retirement. Cheers.
Jack Heywood, Waukesha, Wisconsin