Jackie French: Stepping away from Church teachings

It was difficult to miss the irony of placing the article on Father Altman's newest condemnations directly above the picture showing the $6.1 million renovation currently being done at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral. What’s a good Catholic to do?

Having struggled for some time with Church teachings, especially the inflexibility surrounding the issue of divorce and the stance on LGBTQ rights, the failure of the Church to control one of their own has made it easy for me to look elsewhere for spiritual guidance.

Both of my children attended parochial school. All of my grandchildren attended parochial school, but I am stepping back. Such vitriol as spews from the heart and mouth of Father Altman has nothing to do with the better world in which I want to live, and I very much doubt he speaks for any Supreme Being we might meet in the hereafter.

Jackie French

Onalaska

