Jackie Siekert: Indigenous view is enlightening

Jackie Siekert: Indigenous view is enlightening

{{featured_button_text}}

I've been following the controversy regarding the "Hiawatha" statue in Riverside Park.

There are a couple of sculptures of three lacrosse players in the city of La Crosse that represent the Ho-Chunk people, and they are so very beautiful.

"Hiawatha," however, does not represent the area tribes. I'm a bit surprised it was even erected in the park to begin with. I was curious about the Ho-Chunk perspective, so did some research and found an article written in 2017 by Tracy Littlejohn. I think it's very enlightening.

Jackie Siekert, West Salem

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News