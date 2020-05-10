Jackie Zimmermann: County should ban e-cigarettes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a member of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I support efforts to ensure Wisconsinites can breathe clean indoor air.

In La Crosse, we are urging the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors to make that happen by approving an ordinance that would add e-cigarettes to our local clean indoor air laws.

Wisconsinites can currently use e-cigarettes in public places and workplaces, even where smoking is prohibited. Adding e-cigarettes to the popular smoke-free air law will maintain the clean indoor air La Crosse citizens have come to expect. Using e-cigarettes in public also normalizes this behavior for young people. That’s alarming given how e-cigarette use has soared in Wisconsin where over 20% of high schoolers use e-cigarettes.

Failing to add e-cigarettes to the clean indoor air law sets a bad example for our kids and undermines the law designed to protect everyone’s right to breathe clean air. As a Public and Community Health Education student at UW-L and a member of the La Crosse Community this topic is of utmost importance to me.

That’s why I’m passionate about this issue. Please strengthen the La Crosse Clean Indoor Air Act and protect everyone’s right to breathe clean air.

Jackie Zimmermann, La Crosse

