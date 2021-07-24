Jacob Eichers: Biblical view of Jesus’ crucifixion speaks to today’s society

I respectfully disagree with Vince Hatt’s article (July 17). Our sins did nail Jesus to the cross.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church, which is a document which outlines the official teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, teaches in section 598 that Christians caused Jesus’ suffering and passion. It then quotes St. Francis of Assisi: “Nor did demons crucify him; it is you who have crucified him and crucify him still, when you delight in your vices and sins” (Admonitio 5, 3).

Hatt's statement contradicts St. Francis, the individual who founded the Franciscan order. More importantly, this statement is unbiblical. Jesus said, “[He] came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Matt 20:28). Jesus describes Himself as a ransom, which implies there is a price to be paid. In 1 John 4, the Apostle John teaches that God is love, and John further specifies that the way God shows us His love is through Jesus’ atoning sacrifice for our sins (1 John 4:9–10).