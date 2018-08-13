I wish there had been more coverage of the soil health event that Woodhill Farms put on last month featuring Ray Archuleta, whose work on soil health and cover crops could change things for many farmers in this area. As a Viroqua farmer producing organic row crops, hay and beef cattle, I was glad to see that Paul Buhr, Democratic candidate for the 96th Assembly District, participated in the event.
Paul is the only Democratic candidate who is qualified to represent the interests of farmers of the 96th in the Capitol. He has a lifetime of farming experience but still is open to learning new approaches that can make a farming enterprise and its surrounding environment healthier. He has concrete policy positions like nutrient management plans, cover crops and grazing systems that will lower the cost of farming and help protect our area's natural resources by reducing runoff. He also takes a practical and aggressive stance on how to improve daily life for the farmers of this area by proposing a Badgercare buy in for those of us that can't afford good health insurance for our families but want to keep farming.
His challenger is a talking head when it comes to agriculture and many other topics. Her nonsensical ideas about what farmers in this area could do to change their marketing schemes will get us nowhere.
If you care about the viability of farming and farmers in the 96th District, vote for Paul Buhr on Aug. 14.
Jacob Haucke, Viroqua